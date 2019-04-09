Hear J Mascis cover Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That”

His rescheduled UK solo tour starts next month

Dinosaur Jr mastermind J Mascis has today released his version of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That”.

Listen to it below:

Mascis is back on the road later this month, check out his full rescheduled tour itinerary below:

Apr 16th | Tokyo, JP – Shibuya WWWX

Apr 17th | Osaka, JP – Drop

May 9th | Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

May 10th | London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

May 11th | Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

May 13th | Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s [SOLD OUT]

May 14th | Oxford, UK – O2 Academy

May 15th | Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

May 17th | Liverpool, UK – Arts Club

May 18th | Bristol, UK – Thekla [SOLD OUT]

May 19th | Manchester, UK – Gorilla

June 15th | Provincetown, MA – Twenty Summers @ The Hawthorne Barn

June 21st | Athens, GR – AN Club

July 1st | Hamburg, DE – Knust

July 3rd | Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

July 6th | Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

July 8th | Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

July 9th | Rotterdam, NL – Rotown [SOLD OUT]

July 11th | Genova, IT – Giardini Luzzati

July 12th | Prato, IT – Festival Delle Colline

July 14th | Rome, IT – Unplugged in Monti

