Hear The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s new song, “Gun To The Head”

Plus tiny warm-up shows announced in Tynemouth

The Good, The Bad & The Queen have released another song from their forthcoming second album, Merrie Land.

Watch a video for “Gun To The Head” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The supergroup have also announced three tiny warm-up dates for their UK tour in the North-East seaside town of Tynemouth:

26 November – Tynemouth CIU Club

27 November – Cullercoats Crescent Club

28 November – Cullercoats Crescent Club

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (November 3) from here.

You can pre-order Merrie Land on various formats – including limited-edition green vinyl, and a super deluxe boxset containing a wood-cut print, hand-printed by the band’s Paul Simonon – here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.