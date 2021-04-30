Hear Flaming Lips’ version of “Lay Lady Lay” from our exclusive Bob Dylan covers CD

The June 2021 issue of Uncut comes with a free, 15-track CD, Dylan Revisited – a new compilation featuring exclusive covers of Bob Dylan songs by Low, Weyes Blood, The Weather Station, Cowboy Junkies, Richard Thompson and many others as well as a previously unreleased Dylan track.

In case you’ve not yet picked up an issue, let us tempt you with Flaming Lips’ cover of “Lay Lady Lay” below.

Advertisement

Dylan Revisited is only available, free, with the June 2021 issue of Uncut, which is currently on sale in UK shops.

Uncut presents Dylan Revisited – tracklisting

Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)

Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire

Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona

The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay

The Weather Station – Precious Angel

Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You

Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain

Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind

Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee

Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes

Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers – Blind Willie McTell

Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’

Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time

Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands

For this special issue of Uncut, the magazine is celebrating Dylan’s 80th birthday by asking friends, collaborators and admirers – including Paul McCartney, Robbie Robertson, Jackson Browne, Roger McGuinn, Jeff Tweedy, Van Morrison, Graham Nash, Kris Kristofferson, Elton John, Peggy Seeger and Roger Daltrey – to share their most memorable Dylan encounter.

Spanning six decades, from 1960 to 2020, these remarkable stories shed new light on rock’s most capricious and elusive genius, whose startling transformations from folk hero to electrified renegade and beyond continue to captivate us all.

SUBSCRIBE TO UNCUT