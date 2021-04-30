Hear Flaming Lips’ version of “Lay Lady Lay” from our exclusive Bob Dylan covers CD

The June 2021 issue of Uncut comes with a free, 15-track CD, Dylan Revisited – a new compilation featuring exclusive covers of Bob Dylan songs by Low, Weyes Blood, The Weather Station, Cowboy Junkies, Richard Thompson and many others as well as a previously unreleased Dylan track.
In case you’ve not yet picked up an issue, let us tempt you with Flaming Lips’ cover of “Lay Lady Lay” below.
Dylan Revisited is only available, free, with the June 2021 issue of Uncut, which is currently on sale in UK shops.
Uncut presents Dylan Revisited – tracklisting
Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)
Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire
Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona
The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay
The Weather Station – Precious Angel
Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You
Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain
Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind
Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee
Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes
Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers – Blind Willie McTell
Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’
Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time
Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands
For this special issue of Uncut, the magazine is celebrating Dylan’s 80th birthday by asking friends, collaborators and admirers – including Paul McCartney, Robbie Robertson, Jackson Browne, Roger McGuinn, Jeff Tweedy, Van Morrison, Graham Nash, Kris Kristofferson, Elton John, Peggy Seeger and Roger Daltrey – to share their most memorable Dylan encounter.
Spanning six decades, from 1960 to 2020, these remarkable stories shed new light on rock’s most capricious and elusive genius, whose startling transformations from folk hero to electrified renegade and beyond continue to captivate us all.