Hear Father John Misty’s new single, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All”

Josh Tillman returns with a new Father John Misty track, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All”. You can hear it below.

The track is taken from Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said To Crawl – a compilation of tracks drawn from his five studio albums to date that’s available digitally from Bella Union today [July 31, 2024].

“I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All” will also appear on Father John Misty’s forthcoming album which is due out later this year.

The tracklisting for Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said To Crawl is:

1. Nancy From Now On

2. Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest of Them All

3. Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)

4. Goodbye Mr. Blue

5. When You’re Smiling And Astride Me

6. Mr. Tillman

7. Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution

8. Please Don’t Die

9. I’m Writing a Novel

10. Real Love Baby

11. Buddy’s Rendezvous

12. Total Entertainment Forever

13. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

14. Holy Shit

15. Pure Comedy

16. I Love You, Honeybear

17. I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All

