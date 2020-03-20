Subscribe
Hear Dirty Projectors’ cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation”

All proceeds to MusiCares’ Covid-19 relief fund

Sam Richards
Credits: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage; Ron Howard/Redferns

Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth has released an apposite cover of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’s “Isolation”. Listen below:

The song is available for streaming and purchase exclusively on Bandcamp, with proceeds through April 3 going toward MusiCares’ Covid-19 relief fund to support musicians and music industry workers whose work has been disrupted by the crisis. Longstreth writes: “I encourage you to buy it (pay-what-you-wish) so we can be a part of helping combat this together”.

Today (March 20), Bandcamp is waiving its proceeds on music downloaded from the site in support of independent artists whose revenue streams may be affected by the pandemic. More details here.

