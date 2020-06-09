Subscribe
Hear Crass’s “They’ve Got A Bomb” remixed by XL’s Richard Russell

From a new 12" with all proceeds to Refuge

Sam Richards
Credit: Tony Mottram

Last year, anarcho-punk firebrands Crass made the original stems for their 1978 debut album The Feeding Of The 5000 available as a free download, and invited all-comers to remix one of the tracks.

Now two efforts by ‘name’ remixers Richard Russell (Everything Is Recorded/XL label boss) and experimental synth-pop artist Glasser are being released on 12″, with all proceeds going to the domestic abuse charity, Refuge.

Pre-order the limited edition red vinyl 12″ – due out on July 24 – here, and listen to Richard Russell’s remix of “They’ve Got A Bomb” below:

Create your own remix by downloading the stems to The Feeding Of The 5000 here.

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
