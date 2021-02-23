Hear Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama’s new Spotify podcast

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama have launched a new Spotify podcast called Renegades: Born In The USA.

Over eight episodes lasting around 45 minutes each, the pair – who met on the campaign trail in 2008 – will “discuss their hometowns and role models, explore modern manhood and confront the painfully divided state of America today and how we can all move forward together.”

Watch a video trailer for the series and listen to the first two episodes, “Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship” and “American Skin: Race in the United States”, below: