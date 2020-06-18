Hear Bruce Hornsby’s new single, featuring James Mercer of The Shins

Bruce Hornsby has announced that his new album Non-Secure Connection will be released on August 14.

Hear lead single “My Resolve”, which features James Mercer of The Shins and Broken Bells, below:

Non-Secure Connection also includes musical contributions from Justin Vernon, Jamila Woods, Leon Russell, Vernon Reid, Rob Moose and Hideaki Aomori of yMusic, and Hornsby’s longtime band The Noisemakers.

“The new album’s chromaticism and dissonance quotient is exactly twice as high (three songs featuring that language compared to one and a half on the last record),” says Hornsby of Non-Secure Connection. “I feel like my music has never been a part of any trend that defined any era of music during my 34 years of doing this. I may be wrong, but that’s how it feels to me.”