Hear Brigid Mae Power’s new track, “Dream From The Deep Well”

Brigid Mae Power has revealed details of her new album, Dream From The Deep Well.

The album is due on June 39 from Fire Records. You can hear the title track below.

“It’s a deep dig, as the title track suggests,” she says. “I was sick of the superficial nature of politics and music; it was written out of frustration at people who talk a lot but do nothing, especially in the sad and difficult times we’ve all just encountered.”

Tracklisting for Dream From The Deep Well is:

I Know Who Is Sick

Counting Down

Maybe It’s Just The Lightning

I Must Have Been Blind

The Waterford Song

Ashling

I’ll Wait Outside For You

Dream From The Deep Well

I Don’t Know Your Story

Some Life You’ve Known

Down By The Glenside

The album is available for pre-order here.

Meanwhile, Power will also tour the UK in March, stopping at:

Folk Club, York, March 23

Pound Arts, Corsham, March 24

Kitchen Garden Café, Birmingham, March 26

The Greys, Brighton, March 27

Servant Jazz Quarters, London, March 28