Hear Brian Eno’s new track, “Like I Was A Spectator”

It's one of 11 brand new pieces on Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks: Extended Edition

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 19, Brian Eno will release an ‘Extended Edition’ of his landmark 1983 ambient album Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks, recorded with his brother Roger Eno and Daniel Lanois.

The trio have reconvened to record an entire album of new material for the release, subtitled For All Mankind – the title of the Al Reinert documentary which Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks was originally designed to soundtrack.

Hear the first track from For All Mankind, “Like I Was A Spectator”, below:

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks: Extended Edition will be released as a 2xLP 180gram vinyl in a gatefold sleeve, and as a limited numbered 2xCD edition with 24-page full colour hardcover book – as well as in standard 2xCD and digital formats.

Pre-order the album here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Disc 1: Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Remastered

01. ‘Under Stars’ (4:29)

02. ‘The Secret Place’ (3:31)

03. ‘Matta’ (4:20)

04. ‘Signals’ (2:47)

05. ‘An Ending (Ascent)’ (4:24)

06. ‘Under Stars II’ (3:23)

07. ‘Drift’ (3:05)

08. ‘Silver Morning’ (2:40)

09. ‘Deep Blue Day’ (3:58)

10. ‘Weightless’ (4:35)

11. ‘Always Returning’ (4:04)

12. ‘Stars’ (8:02)

Disc 2: For All Mankind

01. ‘The End Of A Thin Cord’ (4:08)

02. ‘Capsule’ (3:13)

03. ‘At The Foot Of A Ladder’ (3:35)

04. ‘Waking Up’ (2:29)

05. ‘Clear Desert Night’ (3:11)

06. ‘Over The Canaries’ (4:41)

07. ‘Last Step From The Surface’ (3:58)

08. ‘Fine-grained’ (3:34)

09. ‘Under The Moon’ (3:10)

10. ‘Strange Quiet’ (4:09)

11. ‘Like I Was A Spectator’ (4:23)

