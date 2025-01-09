Bob Mould has announced of a new studio album, Here We Go Crazy, which is released on March 7 via Granary Music/BMG Records.
You can hear the title track below.
“I’ve been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years, and the video was shot there. Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life’s routines,” Mould says of the video. “’Going crazy’ can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world’s future, the silence of solitude.”
Here We Go Crazy is Mould’s 15th solo album and features drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. “On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs. I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity,” Mould says. “Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love.”
The tracklisting for the album is:
Here We Go Crazy
Neanderthal
Breathing Room
Hard To Get
When Your Heart Is Broken
Fur Mink Augurs
Lost Or Stolen
Sharp Little Pieces
You Need To Shine
Thread So Thin
Your Side
Click here to pre-order Here We Go Crazy.
Mould will also head out on an American tour to support the album:
Apr 1st | San Diego, CA – Music Box*
Apr 2nd | Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*
Apr 4th | Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*
Apr 5th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*
Apr 7th | Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*
Apr 8th | Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*
Apr 9th | Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*
Apr 11th | Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*
Apr 12th | Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*
Apr 14th | Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*
Apr 15th | Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*
Apr 16th | Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*
Apr 18th | Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*
Apr 19th | St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
Apr 25th | Chicago, IL – Metro
Apr 26th | Chicago, IL – Metro
Apr 27th | Detroit, MI – El Club
Apr 29th | Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
Apr 30th | Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
May 2nd | Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
May 3rd | New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
May 4th | Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 7th | Washington DC – Black Cat
May 9th | Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
May 10th | Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy
May 11th | Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden w/ Winged Wheel
* = support from Craig Finn