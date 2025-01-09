Bob Mould has announced of a new studio album, Here We Go Crazy, which is released on March 7 via Granary Music/BMG Records.

You can hear the title track below.

“I’ve been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years, and the video was shot there. Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life’s routines,” Mould says of the video. “’Going crazy’ can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world’s future, the silence of solitude.”

Here We Go Crazy is Mould’s 15th solo album and features drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. “On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs. I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity,” Mould says. “Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love.”

The tracklisting for the album is:

Here We Go Crazy

Neanderthal

Breathing Room

Hard To Get

When Your Heart Is Broken

Fur Mink Augurs

Lost Or Stolen

Sharp Little Pieces

You Need To Shine

Thread So Thin

Your Side

Mould will also head out on an American tour to support the album:

Apr 1st | San Diego, CA – Music Box*

Apr 2nd | Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*

Apr 4th | Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*

Apr 5th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

Apr 7th | Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

Apr 8th | Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

Apr 9th | Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

Apr 11th | Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*

Apr 12th | Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

Apr 14th | Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

Apr 15th | Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*

Apr 16th | Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*

Apr 18th | Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*

Apr 19th | St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Apr 25th | Chicago, IL – Metro

Apr 26th | Chicago, IL – Metro

Apr 27th | Detroit, MI – El Club

Apr 29th | Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Apr 30th | Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 2nd | Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

May 3rd | New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

May 4th | Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 7th | Washington DC – Black Cat

May 9th | Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

May 10th | Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy

May 11th | Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden w/ Winged Wheel



* = support from Craig Finn