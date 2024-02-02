Hear Billy Joel’s first new music for 17 years

“Turn The Lights Back On” is with us now

Billy Joel has released his first new music for 17 years: “Turn The Lights Back On” is available from today, February 1.

It will be available on all streaming platforms and pressed on limited-edition 7” vinyl. It will also be accompanied by a lyric video on his official YouTube channel. The song was produced by Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector and Joel.

Here it is…