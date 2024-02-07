Hear Beth Gibbons’ new track, “Floating On A Moment”

It’s taken from her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown
Beth Gibbons has revealed a new track, “Floating On A Moment”, which you can hear below.
The song is taken from her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, which is released by Domino on May 17.
The album was produced by James Ford and Beth Gibbons with additional production by Lee Harris.
The tracklisting for Lives Outgrown is:
Tell Me Who You Are Today
Floating On A Moment
Burden Of Life
Lost Changes
Rewind
Reaching Out
Oceans
For Sale
Beyond The Sun
Whispering Love
Gibbons has also announced a run of tour dates, including three in the UK.
Monday, May 27 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris
Tuesday, May 28 – Theater 11, Zürich
Thursday, May 30 – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona
Friday, May 31 – La Bourse Du Travail, Lyon
Sunday, June 2 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin
Monday, June 3 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen
Wednesday, June 5 – TivoliVredenburg (Main Hall), Utrecht
Thursday, June 6 – Cirque Royal, Brussels
Sunday, June 9 – The Barbican Centre, London
Monday, June 10 – Albert Hall, Manchester
Tuesday, June 11 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Tickets will be for sale on Friday, February 16, details can be found here.