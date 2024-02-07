Hear Beth Gibbons’ new track, “Floating On A Moment”

It’s taken from her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown

Beth Gibbons has revealed a new track, “Floating On A Moment”, which you can hear below.

The song is taken from her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, which is released by Domino on May 17.

The album was produced by James Ford and Beth Gibbons with additional production by Lee Harris.

The tracklisting for Lives Outgrown is:

Tell Me Who You Are Today

Floating On A Moment

Burden Of Life

Lost Changes

Rewind

Reaching Out

Oceans

For Sale

Beyond The Sun

Whispering Love

Gibbons has also announced a run of tour dates, including three in the UK.

Monday, May 27 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris

Tuesday, May 28 – Theater 11, Zürich

Thursday, May 30 – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona

Friday, May 31 – La Bourse Du Travail, Lyon

Sunday, June 2 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin

Monday, June 3 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

Wednesday, June 5 – TivoliVredenburg (Main Hall), Utrecht

Thursday, June 6 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

Sunday, June 9 – The Barbican Centre, London

Monday, June 10 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Tuesday, June 11 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tickets will be for sale on Friday, February 16, details can be found here.