Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Hear Beth Gibbons’ new track, “Floating On A Moment”

It's taken from her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Netti Habel

Trending Now

It’s taken from her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown

Beth Gibbons has revealed a new track, “Floating On A Moment”, which you can hear below.

TALKING HEADS ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Advertisement

The song is taken from her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, which is released by Domino on May 17.

The album was produced by James Ford and Beth Gibbons with additional production by Lee Harris.

The tracklisting for Lives Outgrown is:

Advertisement

Tell Me Who You Are Today 
Floating On A Moment  
Burden Of Life  
Lost Changes  
Rewind  
Reaching Out  
Oceans  
For Sale  
Beyond The Sun  
Whispering Love

Gibbons has also announced a run of tour dates, including three in the UK.

Monday, May 27 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris 
Tuesday, May 28 – Theater 11, Zürich 
Thursday, May 30 – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona 
Friday, May 31 – La Bourse Du Travail, Lyon  

Sunday, June 2 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin 
Monday, June 3 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen 
Wednesday, June 5 – TivoliVredenburg (Main Hall), Utrecht 
Thursday, June 6 – Cirque Royal, Brussels 
Sunday, June 9 – The Barbican Centre, London 
Monday, June 10 – Albert Hall, Manchester 
Tuesday, June 11 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh  

Tickets will be for sale on Friday, February 16, details can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More