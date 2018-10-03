Hear another track from Thom Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack

"Has Ended" follows the release of the film theme "Suspirium"

Thom Yorke has released another track from his soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Suspiria remake.

Hear “Has Ended” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The album is out October 26, with the film to follow on November 16. You can read reviews of both in the next issue of Uncut.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.