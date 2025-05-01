Last autumn, Ed Kuepper toured Australia with a reconfigured line-up of punk pioneers The Saints, fronted by Mudhoney’s Mark Arm.

Advertisement

THE JUNE 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING R.E.M., A DOORS RARITIES CD, BON IVER, PRINCE, SHACK, AMY WINEHOUSE, DIRE STRAITS, STEREOLAB AND MORE

Concentrating on the band’s early material – hence the moniker Saints ’73-’78 – the five-piece added a horn section for their shows at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, the highlights of which are now being released on a new digital-only EP entitled Nights In Venice Live… Vol. 1, due out tomorrow (May 2). Pre-save here and listen to the title track exclusively below:

The Saints ’73-’78 have also announced an international tour for later this year. Check out the full list of dates below:

Advertisement

Oct 31: Auckland NZ, Powerstation

Nov 1: Wellington NZ, Meow Nui

Nov 5: Los Angeles USA, Teragram Ballroom

Nov 6: San Francisco USA, Great American Music Hall + Hot Lunch

Nov 7: San Francisco USA, Great American Music Hall

Nov 8: Portland USA, Revolution Hall

Nov 9: Seattle USA, The Neptune

Nov 11: Chicago USA, Metro

Nov 13: Toronto Canada, Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov 15: New York USA, Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 16: Philadelphia USA, Union Transfer + Pissed Jeans + Chimers

Nov 17: Washington USA, Union Stage + Des Demonas + Chimers

Nov 20: London UK, BBC 6 radio session with Riley & Coe

Nov 21: Bristol UK, Trinity Centre

Nov 22: Leeds UK, Project House

Nov 23: Glasgow Scotland, Garage

Nov 24: Manchester UK, Academy 2

Nov 26: London UK, Electric Ballroom

Nov 28: Stockholm Sweden, Debaser + The Schizophrenics

Nov 29: Malmo Sweden, Plan B

Nov 30: Berlin Germany, Astra + The Courettes

Special guests all shows Chimers (Australia) except where noted.