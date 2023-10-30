Hear Acetone’s previously unreleased version of “Shaker”

Acetone have released a previously unheard version of “Shaker”, recorded for 2000’s York Blvd album – scroll down to hear it below.

The track appears on the Prime Cuts bonus LP that’s included in the Los Angeles band’s new career-spanning boxset, I’m Still Waiting, out on November 17.

The group’s guitarist Mark Lightcap has shed light on the track’s origins and explained why it’s not been heard until now: “For better and for worse, the producer on York Blvd was extremely averse to wasting studio time. Thus, the final track selection for the album was made before mixing, and no ‘bonus tracks’ were mixed.

Advertisement

“In retrospect, it’s hard to imagine how this one didn’t make the cut; it’s one of the best songs we ever wrote. We were all excited by the horn part, but a little freaked out, like maybe it was a step too far into Steely Dan territory? I guess there’s worse things to be afraid of.”

I’m Still Waiting is out on New West on November 17.

Hear the alternate version of “Shaker” here:

Advertisement