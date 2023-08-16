Hear a previously unreleased track from Brian Eno’s Top Boy OST

To coincide with the final season of Top Boy, which returns to Neflix on September 7, Brian Eno will issue his full soundtrack to the British gang drama in all formats.

Top Boy (Score From the Original Series) will be released digitally on September 1 with a CD and vinyl release following on September 29.

Below you can hear the previously unheard track “Cutting Room 1”, written by Eno for the series but never used:

Advertisement

“From the beginning of Top Boy, I was given the freedom to work in the way I prefer,” says Brian Eno, “making music and atmospheres and then giving it to the film makers to use as they saw fit. I try to absorb the idea of what a piece is about and from that I produce a lot of music, and say, ‘Here it is. Use it as you wish.’

“If you’d been scoring it in the conventional Hollywood way, the temptation would be to up the excitement factor, up the danger factor, all the time. But Top Boy is really about children in a pretty bad situation. So I explored the internal world of the children, not just what’s happening to them in the external world. Quite a lot of the music was deliberately naive, it was sort of simple. The melodies were simple, not really sophisticated, or grown-up.”

Advertisement

Pre-order or pre-save the album here.