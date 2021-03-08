Hear a new Ryley Walker song, “Axis Bent”

Ryley Walker’s new album Course In Fable is coming out on April 2 on his own Husky Pants label. Insider tip: it’s a good ‘un.

Hear the latest song to be taken from it, “Axis Bent”, below:

Course In Fable was produced by John McEntire and the musicians include Bill MacKay (guitars), Ryan Jewell (drums) and Andrew Scott Young (bass). Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order the album here.

1. Striking Down Your Big Premiere

2. Rang Dizzy

3. A Lenticular Slap

4. Axis Bent

5. Clad With Bunk

6. Pond Scum Ocean

7. Shiva With Dustpan