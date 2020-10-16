Hear a 1967 demo of rare Elton John song, “Here’s To The Next Time”

Elton John’s new deep cuts and rarities anthology Jewel Box will be released by UMC/EMI on November 13.

Today he’s released a demo of “Here’s To The Next Time”, the finished version of which ended up as the B-side to his rare 1968 debut single “I’ve Been Loving You”. It was recorded at DJM Studios in late 1967 when Elton was still known as Reg Dwight. Listen below:

Also from Jewel Box, you can hear “Billy And The Kids”, a 1986 B-side:

You can peruse the full contents of Jewel Box and pre-order here.