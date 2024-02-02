Hawkwind announce new studio album, Stories From Time And Space

It’s their 36th studio album

Hawkwind have announced details of their 36th studio album – Stories From Time And Space.

It’s landing on April 5 on double LP, CD, download and on streaming platforms and stars Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim “Thighpaulsandra” Lewis.

Stories From Time And Space follows their 2023 album The Future Never Waits.

The track listing is:

Our Lives Can’t Last Forever

The Starship (One Love One Life)

What Are We Going To Do While We’re Here

The Tracker

Eternal Light

Till I Found You

Underwater City

The Night Sky

Traveller of Time & Space

Re-generate

The Black Sea

Frozen In Time

Stargazers

