Hawkwind announce new studio album, Stories From Time And Space

It's their 36th studio album

By Michael Bonner

Hawkwind have announced details of their 36th studio album – Stories From Time And Space.

It’s landing on April 5 on double LP, CD, download and on streaming platforms and stars Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim “Thighpaulsandra” Lewis.

Stories From Time And Space follows their 2023 album The Future Never Waits.

The track listing is: 
Our Lives Can’t Last Forever
The Starship (One Love One Life)
What Are We Going To Do While We’re Here
The Tracker
Eternal Light
Till I Found You
Underwater City
The Night Sky
Traveller of Time & Space
Re-generate
The Black Sea
Frozen In Time
Stargazers

You can read an interview with Hawkwind collaborator Michael Moorcock in the new issue of Uncut – on sale now!

