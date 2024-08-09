Subscribe
George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh is finally available for streaming

My sweet Lord!

By Michael Bonner

The Concert for Bangladesh album is now available for streaming across all major digital music providers worldwide.

Watch a trailer for the show below.

The original concerts – held at 2:30 and 8:00 pm on August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York – were the first major music benefit of its kind, bringing together all all-star cast including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Billy Preston and Ravi Shankar to raise awareness about the unfolding humanitarian crisis in East Pakistan/Bangladesh.

The concert yielded a triple album boxset and feature film. This is, of course, the first time the music has been available on streaming platforms. All net proceeds (after taxes), will be donated to the George Harrison Fund for UNICEF at the U.S. Fund for UNICEF

Tracklisting is…

1George Harrison & Ravi ShankarIntroduction by George Harrison & Ravi Shankar
2Ravi Shankar & Ali Akbar Khan & Ali Rakha & Kamala ChakravartiBangla Dhun
3George HarrisonWah-Wah
4George HarrisonMy Sweet Lord
5George HarrisonAwaiting On You All
6Billy PrestonThat’s The Way God Planned It
7Ringo StarrIt Don’t Come Easy
8George Harrison & Leon RussellBeware Of Darkness
9George HarrisonBand Introduction
10George HarrisonWhile My Guitar Gently Weeps
11Leon RussellJumpin’ Jack Flash / Young Blood
12George HarrisonHere Comes The Sun
13Bob DylanA Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
14Bob DylanIt Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
15Bob DylanBlowin’ In The Wind
16Bob DylanMr Tambourine Man
17Bob DylanJust Like A Woman
18George HarrisonSomething
19George HarrisonBangla Desh
20Bob DylanLove Minus Zero / No Limit
21George HarrisonBangla Desh (studio version)
