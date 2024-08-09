George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh is finally available for streaming

The Concert for Bangladesh album is now available for streaming across all major digital music providers worldwide.

The original concerts – held at 2:30 and 8:00 pm on August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York – were the first major music benefit of its kind, bringing together all all-star cast including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Billy Preston and Ravi Shankar to raise awareness about the unfolding humanitarian crisis in East Pakistan/Bangladesh.

The concert yielded a triple album boxset and feature film. This is, of course, the first time the music has been available on streaming platforms. All net proceeds (after taxes), will be donated to the George Harrison Fund for UNICEF at the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

1 George Harrison & Ravi Shankar Introduction by George Harrison & Ravi Shankar 2 Ravi Shankar & Ali Akbar Khan & Ali Rakha & Kamala Chakravarti Bangla Dhun 3 George Harrison Wah-Wah 4 George Harrison My Sweet Lord 5 George Harrison Awaiting On You All 6 Billy Preston That’s The Way God Planned It 7 Ringo Starr It Don’t Come Easy 8 George Harrison & Leon Russell Beware Of Darkness 9 George Harrison Band Introduction 10 George Harrison While My Guitar Gently Weeps 11 Leon Russell Jumpin’ Jack Flash / Young Blood 12 George Harrison Here Comes The Sun 13 Bob Dylan A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall 14 Bob Dylan It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry 15 Bob Dylan Blowin’ In The Wind 16 Bob Dylan Mr Tambourine Man 17 Bob Dylan Just Like A Woman 18 George Harrison Something 19 George Harrison Bangla Desh 20 Bob Dylan Love Minus Zero / No Limit 21 George Harrison Bangla Desh (studio version)