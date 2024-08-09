George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh is finally available for streaming

The Concert for Bangladesh album is now available for streaming across all major digital music providers worldwide.
The original concerts – held at 2:30 and 8:00 pm on August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York – were the first major music benefit of its kind, bringing together all all-star cast including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Billy Preston and Ravi Shankar to raise awareness about the unfolding humanitarian crisis in East Pakistan/Bangladesh.
The concert yielded a triple album boxset and feature film. This is, of course, the first time the music has been available on streaming platforms. All net proceeds (after taxes), will be donated to the George Harrison Fund for UNICEF at the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.
Tracklisting is…
|1
|George Harrison & Ravi Shankar
|Introduction by George Harrison & Ravi Shankar
|2
|Ravi Shankar & Ali Akbar Khan & Ali Rakha & Kamala Chakravarti
|Bangla Dhun
|3
|George Harrison
|Wah-Wah
|4
|George Harrison
|My Sweet Lord
|5
|George Harrison
|Awaiting On You All
|6
|Billy Preston
|That’s The Way God Planned It
|7
|Ringo Starr
|It Don’t Come Easy
|8
|George Harrison & Leon Russell
|Beware Of Darkness
|9
|George Harrison
|Band Introduction
|10
|George Harrison
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|11
|Leon Russell
|Jumpin’ Jack Flash / Young Blood
|12
|George Harrison
|Here Comes The Sun
|13
|Bob Dylan
|A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
|14
|Bob Dylan
|It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
|15
|Bob Dylan
|Blowin’ In The Wind
|16
|Bob Dylan
|Mr Tambourine Man
|17
|Bob Dylan
|Just Like A Woman
|18
|George Harrison
|Something
|19
|George Harrison
|Bangla Desh
|20
|Bob Dylan
|Love Minus Zero / No Limit
|21
|George Harrison
|Bangla Desh (studio version)