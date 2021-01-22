Subscribe
Genesis reschedule The Last Domino? tour to Autumn 2021

Watch a new clip of rehearsal footage

Sam Richards
Credit: Patrick Balls and Martin Griffin

Genesis have been forced to reschedule their upcoming UK and Ireland tour for September and October 2021.

The Last Domino? tour – their first in 14 years – was originally due to take place in 2020 before being postponed to April 2021. Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid restrictions, it’s now been moved back again. The new dates are as follows:

Wednesday 15th September Dublin 3 Arena
Thursday 16th September Dublin 3 Arena
Saturday 18th September Belfast SSE Arena
Monday 20th September Birmingham Utilita Arena
Tuesday 21st September Birmingham Utilita Arena
Wednesday 22nd September Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 24th September Manchester AO Arena
Saturday 25th September Manchester AO Arena
Monday 27th September Leeds First Direct Arena
Tuesday 28th September Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday 30th September Newcastle Utilita Arena
Friday 1st October Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sunday 3rd October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena
Monday 4th October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena
Thursday 7th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Friday 8th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Monday 11th October London O2
Tuesday 12th October London O2
Wednesday 13th October London O2

Existing tickets remain valid, and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent. New tickets are available here.

In a joint statement, Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford said: “Well let’s just forget about that last year and focus on 2021 shall we! We can’t wait to finally get this show on the road, but we feel the decision to move the tour is the best one for those planning on attending and for us as a band and crew. We hope now we can all relax a little more and focus on the music and having a good night.”

Watch a new clip of Genesis rehearsing for the tour below:

