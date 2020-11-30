Frank Zappa documentary soundtrack features 12 unreleased tracks

Alex Winter’s new Zappa documentary is out now in the US, with a UK release to follow shortly.

A condensed version of the soundtrack is also now available digitally via Amazon Music, with 5xLP, 3xCD and 2xLP coloured vinyl editions coming in 2021 and available to pre-order.

The deluxe edition includes 12 previously unreleased recordings from the Frank Zappa vault, including performances from the Whisky A Go-Go in 1968, the Fillmore West in 1970, and “Dancin’ Fool” on Saturday Night Live in 1978.

Check out the full tracklistings for the various editions here.