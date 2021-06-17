Watch: Foo Fighters play their first gig in over a year at intimate California show

Foo Fighters played their first proper gig in over a year on Tuesday night (June 15) – watch the footage and check out the band’s setlist below.
The band’s show at the 600-capacity Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, was attended by fully vaccinated fans and served as a precursor to the Foos’ upcoming headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.
At the show, Dave Grohl and co. played a 23-song setlist, beginning with “Times Like These” and closing with “Everlong“. In between, they gave a live debut to the title track from their latest album Medicine At Midnight and covered Queen’s “Somebody To Love“.
Foo Fighters played:
- “Times Like These”
- “No Son of Mine”
- “The Pretender”
- “Learn to Fly”
- “Run”
- “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”
- “Shame Shame”
- “Rope”
- “My Hero”
- “These Days”
- “Medicine at Midnight”
- “Walk”
- “Somebody to Love” (Queen cover)
- “All My Life”
- “Arlandria”
- “Cloudspotter”
- “Breakout”
- “Skin and Bones”
- “This Is a Call”
- “Aurora”
- “Best of You”
- “Making a Fire”
- “Everlong”
Outside the show, a handful of protesters gathered to show their anger at the gig’s door policy of all ticketholders needing to be fully vaccinated.
It came after anti-vaccine fans of the band recently renounced Foo Fighters over the entry policy to their Madison Square Garden gig. “Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted one fan. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”
See footage of the protest from Tuesday’s show below.