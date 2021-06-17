Watch: Foo Fighters play their first gig in over a year at intimate California show

Foo Fighters played their first proper gig in over a year on Tuesday night (June 15) – watch the footage and check out the band’s setlist below.

The band’s show at the 600-capacity Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, was attended by fully vaccinated fans and served as a precursor to the Foos’ upcoming headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.

At the show, Dave Grohl and co. played a 23-song setlist, beginning with “Times Like These” and closing with “Everlong“. In between, they gave a live debut to the title track from their latest album Medicine At Midnight and covered Queen’s “Somebody To Love“.

Foo Fighters played:

“Times Like These”

“No Son of Mine”

“The Pretender”

“Learn to Fly”

“Run”

“The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

“Shame Shame”

“Rope”

“My Hero”

“These Days”

“Medicine at Midnight”

“Walk”

“Somebody to Love” (Queen cover)

“All My Life”

“Arlandria”

“Cloudspotter”

“Breakout”

“Skin and Bones”

“This Is a Call”

“Aurora”

“Best of You”

“Making a Fire”

“Everlong”

Outside the show, a handful of protesters gathered to show their anger at the gig’s door policy of all ticketholders needing to be fully vaccinated.

It came after anti-vaccine fans of the band recently renounced Foo Fighters over the entry policy to their Madison Square Garden gig. “Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted one fan. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”

See footage of the protest from Tuesday’s show below.