Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten shares debut solo single, “The Score”

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has shared his debut solo single – listen to “The Score” below.

The stripped-back intimate track sees the Irish singer “shift his creative process from a collaborative endeavour to a solely introspective one”, per a press release. It was produced by Chatten and Dan Carey, the latter of whom helmed all three Fontaines albums to date.

“You know the score/ It ain’t limited to your knowing looks and touches anymore,” Chatten sings over acoustic guitar before a minimal electronic beat kicks in. “Cuz when you make his love you turn alone/ You see your heart’s been tethered to a sinking stone.”

Speaking about the single in a statement, the vocalist explained: “‘The Score’ is a heavyweight bated breath of lust. I wrote it in Madrid between an electric fan and a dying plant and I intend to keep it there. It was inspired by sugar and sunset.”

The song arrives with a trippy accompanying video, which was directed and produced by Georgie Jesson. Tune in here:

It is not yet known whether “The Score” will feature on an album, EP or wider solo project from Chatten.

Last month saw Chatten appear on an edition of Sleaford Mods’ online talk show Late Night With Jason. The Fontaines D.C. singer phoned in from Australia where the band were touring earlier this year.

This summer, Fontaines D.C. will head out on the road to support Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 North American tour.

Speaking to NME at the BRIT Awards 2023 (where Fontaines won the Best International Group statue), guitarist Carlos O’Connell said that the band would “go back into the mindset of writing” after the AM gigs.

“We’ve done every album straight after another, and this is a new thing for us to have a break,” he continued. “I don’t necessarily like it but I know it’s good for me and it’s good for everyone.”

As for those massive upcoming dates with Alex Turner and co, O’Connell told NME: “I’m excited not only because of the music and everything, but I think it’s amazing as a band to see someone with such legacy and so much time behind them. They’ve stuck together and it’s quite beautiful.

“To see a band like Arctic Monkeys stick together after so long and to continue to make albums that challenge the music around them and challenge the music they’ve already made is inspiring.”

Fontaines D.C’s third and most recent studio record, Skinty Fia, came out in April 2022. It gave the band their first Number One on both the official UK and Irish album charts.