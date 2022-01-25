Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes, Khruangbin, Kurt Vile and more for End Of The Road Festival 2022

End Of The Road Festival have announced the full line-up for this year’s festival.

Having previously announced that Pixies are to headline this year, the festival can now reveal their fellow headliners: Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Khruangbin.

Joining them at End Of The Road’s home in the Larmer Tree Gardens from September 1 to 4 are Kurt Vile & The Violators, Tinariwen, The Weather Station – whose Ignorance was Uncut’s Album Of The Year last year – Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Magnetic Fields, Aldous Harding, Margo Cilker, Ryley Walker, Anaïs Mitchell, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Lucy Dacus, Kevin Morby, Nala Sinephro and many more.

This sounds like all your favourite Uncut artists on one festival bill – so we’re absolutely delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road.

If you’ve not already picked up tickets, the good news is that there are some limited tickets still available for the festival, which you can buy by clicking here.

The full line-up for End Of The Road is:

PIXIES

FLEET FOXES

BRIGHT EYES

KHRUANGBIN

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS

ALDOUS HARDING

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS

PERFUME GENIUS

KEVIN MORBY

TINARIWEN

BLACK MIDI

LUCY DACUS

GREENTEA PENG

THE WEATHER STATION

SUDAN ARCHIVES

NILÜFER YANYA

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

NALA SINEPHRO

PORRIDGE RADIO

YARD ACT

MOOR MOTHER

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

ANAÏS MITCHELL

RYLEY WALKER

GABRIELS

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY

STEAM DOWN

CASSANDRA JENKINS

DEHD

PURLING HISS

LOS BITCHOS

NEWDAD

LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD

WU-LU

SCALPING

INDIA JORDAN (DJ SET)

PRIYA RAGU

CIRCUIT DES YEUX

URAL THOMAS & THE PAIN

MIKE POLIZZE

YASMIN WILLIAMS

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY

THE ANCHORESS

FRUIT BATS

THE GOLDEN DREGS

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON

XENIA RUBINOS

ALABASTER DEPLUME

JANA HORN

AHMED FAKROUN

PART CHIMP

SINEAD O’BRIEN

GRACE CUMMINGS

AUDIOBOOKS

MARGO CILKER

MANDY, INDIANA

MODERN WOMAN

GWENIFER RAYMOND

GEESE

NAIMA BOCK

THE BUG CLUB COCO

LAEL NEALE

GROVE

COLA

JOANNA STERNBERG

DEATHCRASH

COBALT CHAPEL

IAN NOE

ROSALI

TARAKA

BINGO FURY

KEG

LEE PATTERSON

LYNKS

KEYAH/BLU

BUFFALO NICHOLS

THE CHISEL

TV PRIEST

AUTOMOTION

M(H)AOL

JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS

KATHERINE PRIDDY

SNIFFANY & THE NITS

WARRINGTON-RUNCORN NEW TOWN DEVELOPMENT PLAN

MARLAENA MOORE

NUKULUK

SOPHIE JAMIESON

APOLLO GHOSTS

JOE & THE SHITBOYS

See you down the front!