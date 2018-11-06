First names revealed for All Points East 2019

The Chemical Brothers, Primal Scream and Spiritualized to play London's Victoria Park in May

The first names have been announced for this year’s All Points East festival in London.

As with last year’s inaugural event, All Points East will take place over two weekends in Victoria Park in Hackney, from May 24 to June 2.

The Chemical Brothers will headline the first Friday night of the event (May 24), supported by Hot Chip, Primal Scream, Little Dragon, Spiritualized, Danny Brown, Little Simz and Ibibio Sound Machine.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (November 9), priced £62.50. A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins 24 hours earlier from here. More acts will be announced over the coming months.

