Headliners Father John Misty, Self Esteem and Caribou are among the first names revealed for the End Of The Road festival’s 2025 edition, taking place at its usual home of Larmer Tree Gardens on the Dorset/Wiltshire border on August 28-31.

THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT FEATURES KATE BUSH, QUINCY JONES, THE WEATHER STATION, THE DAMNED AND OUR ESSENTIAL 2025 PREVIEW – ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

Advertisement

Sharon Van Etten will headline the festival on the opening night (Thursday 28) with her new band The Attachment Theory, while Throwing Muses, Goat, Rosali and Lisa O’Neill are also due to appear.

Affirming their commitment to music from across the globe, the first batch of names announced for the festival includes Syrian bouzouki player Mohammad Syfkhan, Colombian electronic singer-songwriter Ela Minus and South African “future ghetto funk” artist Moonchild Sanelly.

Also on the line-up are Mount Kimbie, Joy Orbison, Geordie Greep, These New Puritans, John Maus, Emma-Jean Thackray, Tropical Fuck Storm and Black Country, New Road, with many more names to come over the coming months.

Advertisement

Weekend tickets are available now from here.