Subscribe
News

Fairport Convention singer Judy Dyble has died, aged 71

Tributes paid to the folk-rock pioneer

Sam Richards
English singer Judy Dyble, 6th August 1971. Dyble sang with Fairport Convention and later with Trader Horne. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Trending Now

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 7th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Sufjan Stevens, Bill Callahan, Sarah Davachi, David Gilmour… and Sun Ra Arkestra!
Read more
DVD, Blu-ray and TVStephen Dalton - 0

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

Familiar stories from a fabled West Coast locale, enlivened by intimate archival footage
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

Robert Fripp on Eno, Bowie and King Crimson

"Whenever you walk on stage – maximum hazard!"
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Paul Weller

Even with a new album out this week, and with the pandemic striking at the heart of how musicians...
Read more

Folk singer-songwriter singer Judy Dyble has died, aged 71.

A statement from her publicist read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that English singer-songwriter Judy Dyble passed away on 12th July 2020 following a long illness borne with great courage.”

Dyble was the original singer with Fairport Convention, appearing on the band’s self-titled 1968 debut. After briefly joining Giles, Giles And Fripp (who later evolved into King Crimson), she formed Trader Horne with Them’s Jackie McAuley. The duo’s sole album, 1970’s Morning Way, has since become a cult classic.

Advertisement

Dyble retired from music in 1973, but made a return to writing and recording in the early 2000s, releasing a number of solo albums, collaborating with artists such as Andy Lewis and Darren Hayman, and guesting with Fairport Convention at their Cropredy festival.

A new album Between A Breath And A Breath, a collaboration with David Longdon, is due for release later this year.

Genesis’ Steve Hackett was among those paying tribute on social media, hailing Dyble as “genuinely lovely person with a beautiful voice”.

Bob Harris called Dyble “a musical pioneer of the late 1960’s, helping to create a new blend of folk music and rock”.

“It was such a privilege to work with her,” wrote Darren Hayman. “Heartbroken.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.