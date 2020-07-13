Fairport Convention singer Judy Dyble has died, aged 71

Folk singer-songwriter singer Judy Dyble has died, aged 71.

A statement from her publicist read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that English singer-songwriter Judy Dyble passed away on 12th July 2020 following a long illness borne with great courage.”

Dyble was the original singer with Fairport Convention, appearing on the band’s self-titled 1968 debut. After briefly joining Giles, Giles And Fripp (who later evolved into King Crimson), she formed Trader Horne with Them’s Jackie McAuley. The duo’s sole album, 1970’s Morning Way, has since become a cult classic.

Advertisement

Dyble retired from music in 1973, but made a return to writing and recording in the early 2000s, releasing a number of solo albums, collaborating with artists such as Andy Lewis and Darren Hayman, and guesting with Fairport Convention at their Cropredy festival.

A new album Between A Breath And A Breath, a collaboration with David Longdon, is due for release later this year.

Genesis’ Steve Hackett was among those paying tribute on social media, hailing Dyble as “genuinely lovely person with a beautiful voice”.

Bob Harris called Dyble “a musical pioneer of the late 1960’s, helping to create a new blend of folk music and rock”.

“It was such a privilege to work with her,” wrote Darren Hayman. “Heartbroken.”

Judy Dyble was a genuinely lovely person with a beautiful voice. I’m very sad to hear the news of her death. https://t.co/7nfGDkMn3t — Steve Hackett (@HackettOfficial) July 12, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of dear Judy Dyble. As a founding member of Fairport Convention she was a musical pioneer of the late 1960’s, helping to create a new blend of folk music and rock. I saw her many times at the annual @faircropfest and she was a total sweetheart — Bob Harris (@WhisperingBob) July 12, 2020

Advertisement

My lovely friend Judy Dyble @judydyble has passed away. I’ve had a good cry already. It was such a privilege to work with her, play on stage, visit her home and dogs and go shopping for shaving mugs and penguins. I was promsing her a visit post lockdown. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/vI856yWEVp — Darren Hayman (@darrenhayman) July 12, 2020