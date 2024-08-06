Exclusive! Watch the video John Murry and Cowboy Junkies’ Michael Timmins track, “What Remains”

John Murry and Cowboy Junkies‘ Michael Timmins have released “What Remains“, taken from a little bit of Grace and Decay, their upcoming soundtrack to the documentary, The Graceless Age: The Ballad Of John Murry.

You can hear the track below.

The album is released on September 20 on deluxe CD as a download on TV Records, preceded by “What Remains” on September 13.

In the meantime, The Graceless Age: The Ballad Of John Murry screens on Monday, September 16 at 18:15 at Rich Mix cinema on Bethnal Green Road, London. It features a live solo performance from Murry and a Q&A with Murry and director Sarah Share.

You can watch the trailer below:

Murry will also play these acoustic shows, with more to be announced:

November 7 Stone, The Wren

November 10 Leicester, The Musician

November 17 Cork, Ireland, Coughlans

November 19 Dublin, Ireland, Whelans

November 22 Galway, Ireland, Monroes

December 11 Leytonstone, Social Club

December 12 Southampton, The Attic

Tickets and further details can be found here.