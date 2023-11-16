Exclusive! Watch Sarabeth Tucek’s video for “Creature Of The Night”

SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) has released a new track from her Joan Of All album.

You can watch the exclusive video premier for the track below.

Joan Of All – one of Uncut’s Albums Of The Year 2023 – was released in May.

To accompany the video, here’s SBT’s live UK dates for 2024.

She plays:

January 19 – LUDLOW – ASSEMBLY ROOMS

January 20 – BRISTOL – DARE SHACK

January 22 – NORWICH – NORWICH ARTS CENTRE

January 23 – LONDON – THE WAITING ROOM

January 24 – LEICESTER – THE MUSICIAN PUB

January 26 – GLASGOW – THE HUG AND PINT

January 27 – GATESHEAD – THE GLASSHOUSE