Exclusive! Watch Sarabeth Tucek’s video for “Creature Of The Night”

SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) has released a new track from her Joan Of All album.
You can watch the exclusive video premier for the track below.
Joan Of All – one of Uncut’s Albums Of The Year 2023 – was released in May.
To accompany the video, here’s SBT’s live UK dates for 2024.
She plays:
January 19 – LUDLOW – ASSEMBLY ROOMS
January 20 – BRISTOL – DARE SHACK
January 22 – NORWICH – NORWICH ARTS CENTRE
January 23 – LONDON – THE WAITING ROOM
January 24 – LEICESTER – THE MUSICIAN PUB
January 26 – GLASGOW – THE HUG AND PINT
January 27 – GATESHEAD – THE GLASSHOUSE
