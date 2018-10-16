Exclusive! Watch a new clip about the making of Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland

Eddie Kramer recalls Hendrix demoing songs in his New York hotel room

Today is the 50th anniversary of the US release of The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Electric Ladyland.

To mark this occasion, Uncut can share a new and exclusive clip outlining the content of the Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, due out on November 9.

In the clip, Hendrix’s trusted engineer Eddie Kramer describes revisiting the demo tapes that Jimi recorded in his room at New York’s Drake Hotel, undeterred by ringing phones and knocks on the door from fellow guests telling him to keep the noise down. Watch it below:

Those very demo tapes have been restored by Kramer and form part of the Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which you can pre-order here.

