Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland gets 50th anniversary reissue

Includes unheard demos and out-takes, plus an unreleased live album and documentary

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Jimi Hendrix’s landmark Electric Ladyland album is being reissued as a deluxe box set.

The set – which you can pre-order by clicking here – includes a new 5.1 surround sound mix by Eddie Kramer, 24 bit/96 kz high resolution stereo audio, an expanded ‘making of’ documentary, previously unreleased demos and alternate takes, an unreleased live album, plus a book containing handwritten lyrics and unseen photos.

Available on November 9 as either a 3xCD/1 Blu-ray set or a 6xLP/1 Blu-ray set, both packages include the original double album, now newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analogue tapes; Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes, which presents demos and studio outtakes from this period in Hendrix’s career; and The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68, part of Experience Hendrix’s Dagger Records official bootleg series. The Blu-ray also includes the feature-length documentary At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland.

This 50th anniversary edition features new cover art – a Linda (McCartney) Eastman photograph of the band and children at the statue of Alice In Wonderland in New York’s Central Park, which was Hendrix’s own choice of imagery for the album’s cover.

Peruse the Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition tracklisting below:

Electric Ladyland – original album remixed by Eddie Kramer and remastered by Bernie Grundman

Side A

1) … And the Gods Made Love

2) Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)

3) Crosstown Traffic

4) Voodoo Chile

Side B

1) Little Miss Strange

2) Long Hot Summer Night

3) Come On (Part I)

4) Gypsy Eyes

5) Burning of the Midnight Lamp

Side C

1) Rainy Day, Dream Away

2) 1983….(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

3) Moon, Turn the Tides….Gently Gently Away

Side D

1) Still Raining, Still Dreaming

2) House Burning Down

3) All Along the Watchtower

4) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes

Side A

1) 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

2) Voodoo Chile

3) Cherokee Mist

4) Hear My Train A Comin’

Side B

1) Angel

2) Gypsy Eyes

3) Somewhere

4) Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 1]

5) Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 3]

6) Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 4]

7) Snowballs At My Window

8) My Friend

Side C

1) At Last…The Beginning

2) Angel Caterina (1983)

3) Little Miss Strange

4) Long Hot Summer Night [Take 1]

5) Long Hot Summer Night [Take 14]

Side D

1) Rainy Day, Dream Away

2) Rainy Day Shuffle

3) 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl Sept. 14, 1968 (Dagger Records)

Side A

1) Introduction

2) Are You Experienced

3) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Side B

1) Red House

2) Foxey Lady

3) Fire

Side C

1) Hey Joe

2) Sunshine of Your Love

3) I Won’t Live Today

Side D

1) Little Wing

2) Star Spangled Banner

3) Purple Haze

At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland documentary (Blu-ray)

Uncompressed LPCM Stereo 24b/96k

Uncompressed LPCM 5.1 Surround 24b/96k

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround 24b/96k

