Exclusive! Hear The Immediate Family’s new single, “Slippin’ And Slidin’”

The LA supergroup features Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel and more

Sam Richards
Credit: Rob Shanahan

As introduced in the September 2020 issue of Uncut, The Immediate Family is the new supergroup formed by members of crack LA sessioneers The Section and friends.

Between them, Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Russ Kunkel, Leland Sklar and Steve Postell have racked up thousands on credits on hit albums by the likes of James Taylor, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, David Crosby, Warren Zevon and many more.

Now you can watch a video for their new single as The Immediate Family, “Slippin’ And Slidin’”, below:

The song was co-written by Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel and Tito Larriva of LA rock band The Cruzados. Wachtel explains how it came about: “We got into the studio and between Danny and I, we came up with the track within about a half-hour. I laid down the slide guitar part, Danny did the drums and bass, and then we all kinda shaped the music into a cool form. Tito suddenly just left the room for what seemed to be no longer than 10 minutes, came back and said ‘let me try to sing this’. Being the incredible singer that he is, he just tore into this song.

“The lyrics that he just wrote, describing life and love, fear and frustration, from a point of view we had not really heard before, with some very very dark images and beautiful rhymes. It was quite a joyous musical collaboration and a hell of a night!”

The “Slippin’ And Slidin’” EP is released by Quarto Valley Records on October 16, with more music to follow next year, along with a documentary by Denny Tedesco. Pre-order the EP here, and watch more about The Immediate Family below:

Features

