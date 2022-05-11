Exclusive! Hear Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band’s “ American Kid”

We’re thrilled to premier “American Kid”, the latest track by Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band to be taken from their forthcoming album, Dear Scott.

“American Kid” follows previous tracks, “Kismet” and “Broken Beauty”. You can hear “American Kid” below.

“American Kid is about two best friends growing up in Kirby, Liverpool,” says Head. “They were in the same class at school, the same Sunday League football team and are inseparable. Todd’s going away to university and Eddie is off to finish drama school, then astonish Broadway. Eddie’s been brought up in a household of Americana. Old movies and western-themed soap operas from the ’60s like Bonanza, The High Chaparral and The Big Valley. The equivalent of Emmerdale only with Stetsons and guns. He says things like ‘sucks’ and doesn’t think about tipping his imaginary Stetson to lollipop ladies saying something like ‘Thank you kindly,’ in a Louisiana accent.

“When Todd gets back from university a lot has changed. Eddie now lives in the town centre and has become Kathy. Gone are his ‘shucks’ and southern charm. He’s in a different world and happy as their friendship grows even stronger.”

The follow-up to 2017’s Adiós Señor Pussycat, Dear Scott has been produced by Bill Ryder-Jones and will be released on June 3.

The current issue of Uncut features a major interview with Head, where he talks about Dear Scott and his other, magical albums.

Head and The Red Elastic Band are on the road in June:

Wed 1 June – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Thu 2 June – Newcastle, The Cluny

Fri 3 June – Glasgow, St Luke’s

Sat 4 June – Manchester, Gorilla

Wed 8 June – Bristol, Thekla

Thu 9 June – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Fri 10 June – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

Sat 11 June – London, o2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Remaining tickets for all shows can be found via ticket links; click here for more details.