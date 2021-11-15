Exclusive! Hear Frazey Ford’s new single, “Saul”

To mark the start of her UK tour later this week, Frazey Ford will release a new single onto streaming platforms tomorrow.

You can hear “Saul” exclusively now below:

Recorded during the sessions for 2020’s U Kin B The Sun album but unheard until now, the song is “simply about the devastating amount of love you have for a child,” explains Ford. She began writing the song not long after the birth of her son Saul, who’s now a teenager, but only completed it recently.

Saul also features in Ford’s recent video for “U Kin B The Sun”:

Peruse Frazey Ford’s upcoming UK tourdates below:

17 Nov – Milton Keynes, The Stables

18 Nov – London, Union Chapel

19 Nov – London, Union Chapel

20 Nov – Coventry, Warwick University

22 Nov – Bristol, Fiddlers

23 Nov – Hassocks, Mid Sussex Music Hall at Hassocks Hotel

25 Nov – Manchester, Gorilla

26 Nov – Edinburgh, La Belle Angelle

27 Nov – Newcastle, Gosforth Civic Hall

28 Nov – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

30 Nov – Nottingham, The Glee