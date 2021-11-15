Subscribe
News

Exclusive! Hear Frazey Ford’s new single, “Saul”

Previously unreleased song was recorded during the U Kin B The Sun sessions

By Sam Richards
Credit : Lauren D Zbarsky

Trending Now

To mark the start of her UK tour later this week, Frazey Ford will release a new single onto streaming platforms tomorrow.

You can hear “Saul” exclusively now below:

Advertisement

Recorded during the sessions for 2020’s U Kin B The Sun album but unheard until now, the song is “simply about the devastating amount of love you have for a child,” explains Ford. She began writing the song not long after the birth of her son Saul, who’s now a teenager, but only completed it recently.

Saul also features in Ford’s recent video for “U Kin B The Sun”:

Peruse Frazey Ford’s upcoming UK tourdates below:

17 Nov – Milton Keynes, The Stables
18 Nov – London, Union Chapel
19 Nov – London, Union Chapel
20 Nov – Coventry, Warwick University
22 Nov – Bristol, Fiddlers
23 Nov – Hassocks, Mid Sussex Music Hall at Hassocks Hotel
25 Nov – Manchester, Gorilla
26 Nov – Edinburgh, La Belle Angelle
27 Nov – Newcastle, Gosforth Civic Hall
28 Nov – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
30 Nov – Nottingham, The Glee

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More