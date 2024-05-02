End Of The Road’s comedy and literature line-up revealed

End Of The Road has announced its comedy and literature line-up for this year’s festival, taking place at Larmer Tree Gardens on August 29 to September 1.

Comedians Stewart Lee, Josie Long, Janine Harouni, Fern Brady, Ria Lina and Pappy’s are among those making the journey to Dorset this year.

On the literature side of things, Richard King will be there to talk about his new Arthur Russell biography Travels Over Feeling, as recently showcased in Uncut. Also discussing their new books will be legendary producer Joe Boyd, and Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins and Bella Union fame.

See the full comedy and literature line-up below. Last tickets for the festival are available here.