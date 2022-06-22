End Of The Road Festival announce compilation album, Between The Music

The End Of The Road festival have announced details of a new compilation album, Between The Music.
Described as a “passion project”, the album has been put together by festival founder Simon Taffe “based on all the tracks that I play in between bands on all the different stages. It’s not really necessarily bands that play End Of The Road, it’s more like my whole record collection.”
The album is released on September 16 on white vinyl for independent record stores and black vinyl everywhere else. It will also be available as a festival onsite exclusive available between September 1 – 4. You can pre-order a copy here.
The tracklist for Between the Music is:
The Lafayettes – Life’s Too Short
Dion – DripDrop
Captain Beefheart – Observatory Crest
Link Wray – Fallin’ Rain
The Monzas – Hey! I Know You
Abner Jay – I’m So Depressed
Johnnie Frierson – Have You Been Good To Yourself
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Anchin Kfu Ayinkash
Amanaz – Khala My Friend
Al Kooper – Lookin For A Home
Jim Ford – She Turns My Radio On
Jackie Shane – Any Other Way
Chuck Jackson – Any Day Now
Alexander Skip Spence – Cripple Creek
Lael Neale – Blue Vein
Washington Phillips – Mother’s Last Word To Her Son
Michael Hurley – I Stole The Right to Live
Ted Hawkins – Cold & Bitter Tears
Josephine Foster – Child of God
Jeff Cowell – Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold
Blaze Foley – Clay Pigeons
Die Wellttaumforscher – Glücklich. Traurig. Seltsam.
The Soul Stirrers – Jesus Gave Me Water
Paul Robeson – Lazy Bones (1933)
The Cryin Shames – Please Stay
As previously reported on Uncut, Pixies, Bright Eyes, Fleet Foxes and Khruangbin headline this year’s festival.
They’ll be joined by an Uncut-friendly bill including Kurt Vile & The Violators, Tinariwen, The Weather Station, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Magnetic Fields, Aldous Harding, Margo Cilker, Ryley Walker, Anaïs Mitchell, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Lucy Dacus, Kevin Morby, Nala Sinephro and many more.
We’re delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road for what promises to be a brilliant festival.