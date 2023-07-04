End Of The Road 2023 announce listings for the Cinema Stage

End Of The Road have announced the line-up for the Cinema Stage at this year’s festival, which runs from August 31 – September 3 at Wiltshire’s Larmer Tree Gardens.

This year’s film selection has been curated by The Banshees of Insherin writer/director Martin McDonagh, Enys Men writer/director Mark Jenkin, cinema streaming specialist MUBI and festival founder Simon Taffe handpicking the films.

You can see the line-up for each day below, but we hope to see many long-term readers of Uncut at the screening of The Wild Bunch on Saturday morning.

Full Cinema Stage listings:

Thursday

Curated by Simon Taffe

Alien (1979) (15)

The King Of Comedy (PG)

The Outfit (1973) (15)

All The Beauty & The Bloodshed (18)

The Eight Mountains (12)

Friday

The MUBI Screen

The African Desperate(15)

Return To Seoul (15)

Annette (15)

Shiva Baby (15)

The Worst Person In The World (15)

Aftersun (12A)

Ema (15)

Petite Maman (U)

My Life As A Courgette (PG)

Saturday

Curated by Martin McDonagh

Badlands (15)

The Wild Bunch (18)

Performance (18)

Five Easy Pieces (15)

The Parallax View (15)

Days Of Heaven (PG)

Double Indemnity (PG)

A Matter Of Life And Death (U)

Whistle Down The Wind (PG)

Sunday

Curated by Mark Jenkin

Lost Highway (18)

Jubilee (18)

The Shout (15)

Long Weekend (15)

Big Wednesday (12)

Radio On (18)

Stand By Me (15)

Gallivant (15)

Haunters Of The Deep (U)

Flight Of The Navigator (U)

We’re proud to once again be partnering with End Of The Road for what promises to be a brilliant festival. Aside from our on-side coverage, we’ll also be bringing you our usual Q&As from the Festival’s Talking Heads stage. More on those soon…

