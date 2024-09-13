Elvis Costello announces King Of America & Other Realms

Elvis Costello has announced King Of America & Other Realms, a new box set exploring his US adventures and his longtime creative partnership with T Bone Burnett.
The six-disc Super Deluxe Edition box set is released on November 1 via UMe. You can pre-order a copy here.
It comes with a newly self-penned 35-page essay illustrated with numerous rare and never-before-seen photos in a 57-page booklet. The discs are housed in a 12” x 11.5” box.
In addition to the Super Deluxe Edition box set, King Of America & Other Realms will also be available on 2CD with the new 2024 remaster of the album on CD1 and highlights from the box set on CD2, including studio recordings, demos and live recordings. The new remaster of King Of America will be available separately on both 140-gram black vinyl as well as limited edition 140-gram gold nugget colour vinyl, exclusively via ElvisCostello.com, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.
It begins with a remaster of King Of America. Disc 2 features Costello’s solo demos from 1985. Disc 3 features a never-before-released concert, recorded on January 27, 1987 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Disc 4, 5 and 6 spans the studio albums Costello recorded in America – Spike (1989, Hollywood and New Orleans), The Delivery Man (2004, Oxford, Miss.), The River In Reverse (2006, Hollywood and New Orleans), Momofuku (2008, Los Angeles), Secret, Profane & Sugarcane (2009, Nashville), National Ransom (2010, Los Angeles and Nashville) and Look Now (2018, Hollywood, New York City) – woven together with a slew of previously unreleased demos, outtakes and live recordings.
KING OF AMERICA & OTHER REALMS SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING
DISC 1 – KING OF AMERICA (2024 REMASTER)
1. Brilliant Mistake
2. Lovable
3. Our Little Angel
4. Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
5. Glitter Gulch
6. Indoor Fireworks
7. Little Palaces
8. I’ll Wear It Proudly
9. American Without Tears
10. Eisenhower Blues
11. Poisoned Rose
12. The Big Light
13. Jack Of All Parades
14. Suit Of Lights
15. Sleep Of The Just
DISC 2 – LE ROI SANS SABOTS
Demos, Outtakes & Other Realms
1. The People’s Limousine – The Coward Brothers
2. Next Time Round *
3. Deportee *
4. Brilliant Mistake (First Draft) *
5. Suffering Face
6. Poisoned Rose
7. Jack Of All Parades
8. Sleep Of The Just *
9. Blue Chair *
10. I Hope You’re Happy Now
11. I’ll Wear It Proudly
12. Indoor Fireworks
13. Having It All
14. Shoes Without Heels *
15. King Of Confidence
16. They’ll Never Take Her Love From Me – The Coward Brothers
17. American Without Tears No. 2 (Twilight Version)
DISC 3 – KINGS OF AMERICA LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL
Royal Albert Hall 27th January 1987
1. The Big Light *
2. Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line *
3. Our Little Angel *
4. It Tears Me Up *
5. I’ll Wear It Proudly *
6. Lovable *
7. Riverboat *
8. Sally Sue Brown/36-22-36 *
9. American Without Tears *
10. Brilliant Mistake *
11. What Would I Do Without You *
12. Your Mind Is On Vacation /Your Funeral, My Trial *
13. Pouring Water On A Drowning Man *
14. Payday *
15. That’s How You Got Killed Before *
16. Sleep Of The Just *
17. True Love Ways *
DISC 4 – IL PRINCIPE DI NEW ORLEANS E LE MARCHESE DEL MISSISSIPPI
1. There’s A Story In Your Voice – with Lucinda Williams
2. Country Darkness
3. The Delivery Man
4. Nothing Clings Like Ivy
5. Heart Shaped Bruise – with Emmylou Harris (Live At The Hi-Tone, Memphis) **
6. Bedlam (Live At Montreal Jazz) **
7. Either Side Of The Same Town
8. Wonder Woman
9. In Another Room
10. The Monkey * – Rehearsal with Dave Bartholomew & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
11. Monkey To Man
12. Deep Dark Truthful Mirror
13. Clown Strike (Live At Montreal Jazz) **
14. Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further?
15. The River In Reverse
16. The Greatest Love – from Treme *
17. Ascension Day
DISC 5 – EL PRÍNCIPE DEL PURGATORIO
1. Stations Of The Cross
2. Quick Like A Flash (Previously Unreleased) *
3. Sulphur To Sugarcane
4. Red Cotton
5. Lost On The River #12
6. A Slow Drag With Josephine
7. I Felt The Chill
8. Complicated Shadows (Cashbox Version)
9. She’s Pulling Out The Pin
10. Condemned Man (Demo) *
11. Hidden Shame
12. Red Wicked Wine – with Dr. Ralph Stanley
13. The Scarlet Tide – with Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (Live at the Grand Ole Opry) *
14. One Bell Ringing
15. Bullets For The New Born King
16. All These Strangers
17. For More Tears (Demo) *
18. You Hung The Moon
DISC 6 – DER HERZOG DES RAMPENLICHT
1. Stella Hurt
2. Mr. Feathers
3. Under Lime
4. Jimmie Standing In The Rain
5. Down Among The Wines And Spirits
6. Dr. Watson, I Presume
7. Church Underground (Demo) *
8. A Voice In The Dark
9. April 5th – with Rosanne Cash & Kris Kristofferson
10. Indoor Fireworks (Memphis Magnetic Version) *
11. That’s Not The Part Of Him You’re Leaving – with Larkin Poe *
12. Brilliant Mistake/Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Cape Fear Version) *
13. That Day Is Done – with The Fairfield Four
* previously unreleased
** first-ever audio release