Elvis Costello announces King Of America & Other Realms

Elvis Costello has announced King Of America & Other Realms, a new box set exploring his US adventures and his longtime creative partnership with T Bone Burnett.

The six-disc Super Deluxe Edition box set is released on November 1 via UMe. You can pre-order a copy here.

It comes with a newly self-penned 35-page essay illustrated with numerous rare and never-before-seen photos in a 57-page booklet. The discs are housed in a 12” x 11.5” box.

In addition to the Super Deluxe Edition box set, King Of America & Other Realms will also be available on 2CD with the new 2024 remaster of the album on CD1 and highlights from the box set on CD2, including studio recordings, demos and live recordings. The new remaster of King Of America will be available separately on both 140-gram black vinyl as well as limited edition 140-gram gold nugget colour vinyl, exclusively via ElvisCostello.com, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.

It begins with a remaster of King Of America. Disc 2 features Costello’s solo demos from 1985. Disc 3 features a never-before-released concert, recorded on January 27, 1987 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Disc 4, 5 and 6 spans the studio albums Costello recorded in America – Spike (1989, Hollywood and New Orleans), The Delivery Man (2004, Oxford, Miss.), The River In Reverse (2006, Hollywood and New Orleans), Momofuku (2008, Los Angeles), Secret, Profane & Sugarcane (2009, Nashville), National Ransom (2010, Los Angeles and Nashville) and Look Now (2018, Hollywood, New York City) – woven together with a slew of previously unreleased demos, outtakes and live recordings.

KING OF AMERICA & OTHER REALMS SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING



DISC 1 – KING OF AMERICA (2024 REMASTER)

1. Brilliant Mistake

2. Lovable

3. Our Little Angel

4. Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

5. Glitter Gulch

6. Indoor Fireworks

7. Little Palaces

8. I’ll Wear It Proudly

9. American Without Tears

10. Eisenhower Blues

11. Poisoned Rose

12. The Big Light

13. Jack Of All Parades

14. Suit Of Lights

15. Sleep Of The Just



DISC 2 – LE ROI SANS SABOTS

Demos, Outtakes & Other Realms

1. The People’s Limousine – The Coward Brothers

2. Next Time Round *

3. Deportee *

4. Brilliant Mistake (First Draft) *

5. Suffering Face

6. Poisoned Rose

7. Jack Of All Parades

8. Sleep Of The Just *

9. Blue Chair *

10. I Hope You’re Happy Now

11. I’ll Wear It Proudly

12. Indoor Fireworks

13. Having It All

14. Shoes Without Heels *

15. King Of Confidence

16. They’ll Never Take Her Love From Me – The Coward Brothers

17. American Without Tears No. 2 (Twilight Version)



DISC 3 – KINGS OF AMERICA LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Royal Albert Hall 27th January 1987

1. The Big Light *

2. Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line *

3. Our Little Angel *

4. It Tears Me Up *

5. I’ll Wear It Proudly *

6. Lovable *

7. Riverboat *

8. Sally Sue Brown/36-22-36 *

9. American Without Tears *

10. Brilliant Mistake *

11. What Would I Do Without You *

12. Your Mind Is On Vacation /Your Funeral, My Trial *

13. Pouring Water On A Drowning Man *

14. Payday *

15. That’s How You Got Killed Before *

16. Sleep Of The Just *

17. True Love Ways *



DISC 4 – IL PRINCIPE DI NEW ORLEANS E LE MARCHESE DEL MISSISSIPPI

1. There’s A Story In Your Voice – with Lucinda Williams

2. Country Darkness

3. The Delivery Man

4. Nothing Clings Like Ivy

5. Heart Shaped Bruise – with Emmylou Harris (Live At The Hi-Tone, Memphis) **

6. Bedlam (Live At Montreal Jazz) **

7. Either Side Of The Same Town

8. Wonder Woman

9. In Another Room

10. The Monkey * – Rehearsal with Dave Bartholomew & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

11. Monkey To Man

12. Deep Dark Truthful Mirror

13. Clown Strike (Live At Montreal Jazz) **

14. Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further?

15. The River In Reverse

16. The Greatest Love – from Treme *

17. Ascension Day



DISC 5 – EL PRÍNCIPE DEL PURGATORIO

1. Stations Of The Cross

2. Quick Like A Flash (Previously Unreleased) *

3. Sulphur To Sugarcane

4. Red Cotton

5. Lost On The River #12

6. A Slow Drag With Josephine

7. I Felt The Chill

8. Complicated Shadows (Cashbox Version)

9. She’s Pulling Out The Pin

10. Condemned Man (Demo) *

11. Hidden Shame

12. Red Wicked Wine – with Dr. Ralph Stanley

13. The Scarlet Tide – with Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (Live at the Grand Ole Opry) *

14. One Bell Ringing

15. Bullets For The New Born King

16. All These Strangers

17. For More Tears (Demo) *

18. You Hung The Moon



DISC 6 – DER HERZOG DES RAMPENLICHT

1. Stella Hurt

2. Mr. Feathers

3. Under Lime

4. Jimmie Standing In The Rain

5. Down Among The Wines And Spirits

6. Dr. Watson, I Presume

7. Church Underground (Demo) *

8. A Voice In The Dark

9. April 5th – with Rosanne Cash & Kris Kristofferson

10. Indoor Fireworks (Memphis Magnetic Version) *

11. That’s Not The Part Of Him You’re Leaving – with Larkin Poe *

12. Brilliant Mistake/Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Cape Fear Version) *

13. That Day Is Done – with The Fairfield Four



* previously unreleased

** first-ever audio release