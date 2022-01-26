Elton John tests positive for coronavirus, postpones US tour dates

Elton John has revealed he’s tested positive for coronavirus which has forced him to postpone a pair of upcoming shows.

ORDER NOW: Johnny Marr is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut

The legendary singer-songwriter, who is currently in the US on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, took to Instagram Stories yesterday evening (January 25) to share with fans that he’s having to postpone a pair of shows in Dallas because he’s caught COVID-19.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” he wrote. “If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.

Advertisement

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.”

He concluded the post: “As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The Dallas shows were originally scheduled to take place Tuesday (January 25) and Wednesday (January 26). The rescheduled dates will be communicated to ticket holders soon.

After multiple delays, John resumed his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana last week (January 19), where he treated the sold-out crowd to a career-spanning, hit-packed set.

The show marked John’s first ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ gig since he performed in Australia in early March 2020. Since then, ongoing COVID-related restrictions have prevented the star from making his live comeback.