Elton John rumoured to headline Glastonbury as fans notice gap in schedule

Is the Rocketman heading to Worthy Farm?

By Nick Reilly
Elton John
Credit: Getty

Elton John fans are beginning to speculate that the music icon is set for a performance at Glastonbury 2022.

The line-up for next year’s Worthy Farm bash is yet to arrive, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted what they’re describing as a “Glasto-sized gap” in the final dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

It was confirmed last week that Elton will stop in Bristol on June 22 before heading to Swansea on June 29.

This leaves him free for a potential slot at Glastonbury between June 22-26, marking what would be a very overdue debut for the music veteran.

“A #Glastonbury appearance for Elton John next year? Festival dates are 22-26 June so timeline fits,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote on Twitter: “Elton in Bristol on 22 June 2022, surely got to be stopping at Glastonbury two days later.”

While an appearance may well be on the cards, Elton previously admitted that he has never been asked to play the festival. “I haven’t been asked, no,” he previously told BBC Radio 6’s Matt Everitt. “I mean, they may have asked – but no one’s ever told me. “But I love Glastonbury – what Glastonbury is good at, not just putting all sorts of music on the big stages, but it’s a great springboard for young acts.”

Announcing his final tour dates last week, Elton said: “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.

“To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

