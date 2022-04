Elton John announces Madman Across The Water 50th anniversary reissue

Elton John‘s Madman Across The Water is due a 50th anniversary reissue.

It’s coming as a 3-CD and 1 Blu-ray Super Deluxe Box Set, a 4-LP vinyl box set, a 1-LP Limited Edition coloured vinyl and a 2-CD set which are due for release on June 10 from UMC / EMI. You can pre-order by clicking here.

You can hear a piano demo of “Tiny Dancer” here:

And here’s an unboxing video of the box set:

Here’s details of the four formats:

Super Deluxe box set 3-CD, 1-Blu-ray also featuring 18 previously unreleased tracks, also containing 1971 reproduction poster and 104-page book, photos and essay with interviews with those who helped make the album, as well as memorabilia and artwork taken from John’s archive. Blu-ray features 5.1 mix, and 1971 Sounds For Saturday and 1971 Old Grey Whistle Test performances

4-LP, 180g vinyl box set, includes a 40-page booklet with introductions by Elton and Bernie, photos and essay featuring interviews with many who helped make Madman Across The Water, plus a reproduction 1971 reproduction poster, as well as memorabilia and artwork from the Rocket Archive

2-CD set with original album, rarities and demos, includes a 40-page booklet with introductions by Elton and Bernie, plus essay highlights featuring interviews with many who helped make Madman Across The Water, as well as memorabilia and artwork taken from the Rocket Archive

1-LP limited edition remaster of Madman Across The Water, in blue and white coloured 180g vinyl

And here’s the track Listing…

3-CD / 1-Blu-ray Super Deluxe Box Set

CD 1

Tiny Dancer (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Levon (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Razor Face (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Madman Across The Water (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Indian Sunset (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Holiday Inn (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Rotten Peaches (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

All The Nasties (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Goodbye (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Indian Sunset (Live Radio Broadcast)

Madman Across The Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

Rock Me When He’s Gone

Levon (Mono Single Version)

Razor Face (Extended Version)

CD 2

Madman Across The Water (1970 Piano Demo)

Tiny Dancer (Piano Demo)

Levon (Piano Demo)

Razor Face (Piano Demo)

Madman Across The Water (1971 Piano Demo)

Indian Sunset (Piano Demo)

Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)

Rotten Peaches (Piano Demo)

All The Nasties (Piano Demo)

Goodbye (Piano Demo)

Rock Me When He’s Gone (Piano Demo)

Rock Me When He’s Gone (Full Version)

CD 3

Tiny Dancer (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Rotten Peaches (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Razor Face (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Holiday Inn (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Indian Sunset (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Levon (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Madman Across The Water (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Goodbye (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972

Blu-ray

Audio

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across The Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across The Water

Audio-Visual

Sounds For Saturday (Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972)

Old Grey Whistle Test (Transmitted on December 7, 1971)

4-LP Set

LP1

A1 Tiny Dancer (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

A2 Levon (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

A3 Razor Face (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

A4 Madman Across The Water (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B1 Indian Sunset (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B2 Holiday Inn (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B3 Rotten Peaches (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B4 All The Nasties (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B5 Goodbye (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

LP2

A1 Indian Sunset (Live Radio Broadcast)

A2 Madman Across The Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

A3 Rock Me When He’s Gone

A4 Levon (Mono Single Version)

B1 Razor Face (Extended Version)

B2 Rock Me When He’s Gone (Piano Demo)

B3 Rock Me When He’s Gone (Full Version)

LP3

A1 Madman Across The Water (1970 Piano Demo)

A2 Tiny Dancer (Piano Demo)

A3 Levon (Piano Demo)

A4 Razor Face (Piano Demo)

A5 Madman Across The Water (1971 Piano Demo)

B1 Indian Sunset (Piano Demo)

B2 Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)

B3 Rotten Peaches (Piano Demo)

B4 All The Nasties (Piano Demo)

B5 Goodbye (Piano Demo)

LP4

A1 Tiny Dancer (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

A2 Rotten Peaches (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

A3 Razor Face (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

A4 Holiday Inn (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

B1 Indian Sunset (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

B2 Levon (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

B3 Madman Across The Water (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

B4 Goodbye (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972

2-CD SET

CD 1

Tiny Dancer (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Levon (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Razor Face (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Madman Across The Water (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Indian Sunset (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Holiday Inn (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Rotten Peaches (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

All The Nasties (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Goodbye (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

Indian Sunset (Live Radio Broadcast)

Madman Across The Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

Rock Me When He’s Gone

Levon (Mono Single Version)

Razor Face (Extended Version)

CD 2

Madman Across The Water (1970 Piano Demo)

Tiny Dancer (Piano Demo)

Levon (Piano Demo)

Razor Face (Piano Demo)

Madman Across The Water (1971 Piano Demo)

Indian Sunset (Piano Demo)

Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)

Rotten Peaches (Piano Demo)

All The Nasties (Piano Demo)

Goodbye (Piano Demo)

Rock Me When He’s Gone (Piano Demo)

Rock Me When He’s Gone (Full Version)

1-LP Limited Edition Blue & White Vinyl

A1 Tiny Dancer (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

A2 Levon (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

A3 Razor Face (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

A4 Madman Across The Water (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B1 Indian Sunset (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B2 Holiday Inn (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B3 Rotten Peaches (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B4 All The Nasties (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

B5 Goodbye (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)