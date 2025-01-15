Edwyn Collins has announced details of his 10th solo album, Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation, which is released by AED Records on March 14.

You can watch the video for “Knowledge” below.

The 11-track album was recorded at Collins’ own Clashnarrow Studio in Helmsdale, North East Scotland and was co-produced by Collins with Sean Read and Jake Hutton, who all play on the album.



Also featuring James Walbourne on guitar, William Collins on bass, Carwyn Ellis on guitar, Lena Wright and Bianca White on backing vocals and including two co-writes – “The Mountains Are My Home” with Ellis and “Strange Old World” with Collins.

The tracklisting is:

Knowledge

Paper Planes

The Heart Is A Foolish Little Thing

The Mountains Are My Home

Strange Old World

Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation

Sounds as A Pound

The Bridge Hotel

A Little Sign

It Must Be Real

Rhythm Is My Own World

You can pre-order the album here.