The Eagles announce 2019 European tour, including six UK dates

The Eagles have announced a European tour for summer 2019, including six dates in the UK.

Now consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the band will visit these shores in June and July next year. See the full list of dates below.

05/26/2019 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

05/28/2019 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/30/2019 – München, Germany @ Olympiahalle

06/3/2019 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/5/2019 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

06/8/2019 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

06/10/2019 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

06/23/2019 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

06/26/2019 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena

06/28/2019 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Arena Birmingham

06/30/2019 – Liverpool, United Kingdom @ Echo Arena

07/2/2019 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena

07/4/2019 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro

07/6/2019 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Tickets go on sale at 10am next Friday (October 5) from here.

Prior to that, the Eagles will release a career-spanning box set called Legacy on November 2.

It will bring together all seven of the band’s studio albums: 1972’s Eagles, 1973’s Desperado, 1974’s On The Border, 1975’s One Of These Nights, 1976’s Hotel California, 1979’s The Long Run and 2007’s Long Road Out Of Eden, plus three live albums and a compilation of their singles and b-sides.

Legacy will come as a 15xLP set or 12xCD+DVD/Blu-Ray edition also featuring the concert videos Hell Freezes Over and Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne. Both the CD and LP editions will come with a 54-page hardbound book.

