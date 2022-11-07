Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor misses Hall Of Fame ceremony due to cancer treatment

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was forced to miss the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony due to ongoing treatment for stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

ORDER NOW: Bob Dylan is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Duran Duran were among those inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on November 5 and former guitarist Taylor was due to reunite onstage with the band for the first time in 17 years.

Taylor joined the band in 1980 and left in 1986. He then rejoined in 2001 and played guitar on 2004’s Astronaut before leaving again in 2006.

Advertisement

Asked about Duran Duran’s performance at the ceremony earlier this year, vocalist Simon Le Bon said “I’ve already had a definite yes from Andy. He’s definitely up for it,” before saying how “we didn’t have so-called ‘acrimonious splits.’ It was gentlemanly and it was understood.”

However, after performing a medley of Duran Duran classics including “Hungry Like The Wolf” and “Girls On Film” at the ceremony, Le Bon explained how “four years ago, Andy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer,” before reading a letter from Taylor.

“Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure,” said the letter. “Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback.”

Taylor went on to say that despite the exceptional efforts of his team of doctors, flying from his home in Ibiza to the ceremony in Los Angeles “would be pushing my boundaries.”

“However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years,” Taylor continued. “We’ve had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?”

Advertisement

The letter continued: “I’m truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Duran Duran were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.