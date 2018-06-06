Duane Eddy announces UK tour

The guitarist celebrates his 80th birthday at three shows in October

Duane Eddy turned 80 in April, but he hasn’t stopped twanging yet – he’s just announced a rare UK tour.

The rock’n’roll guitarist will play three shows in October, full dates below:

Tuesday 23rd October London Palladium

Sunday 28th October Glasgow King’s Theatre

Tuesday 30th October Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tickets are available here from 9am on Friday (June 8).

