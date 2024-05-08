Drive-By Truckers announce Southern Rock Opera deluxe edition

Drive-By Truckers will release a deluxe edition of their 2001 album, Southern Rock Opera.
An expanded new 3xLP edition is released via New West Records on Friday, July 26. Pre-orders are available now.
For this deluxe edition, the double album has been remixed, remastered and re-sequenced to include a third LP featuring two sides of additional studio material and live recordings.
The supplemental LP comprises Side A – Betamax Guillotine, featuring three songs recommended to play between the original album’s Acts I & II including the previously unreleased “Mystery Song”.
The third disc’s Side B – Live In Atlanta (2001) collects four tracks recorded November 24, 2001, at The Earl in Atlanta, GA during the Southern Rock Opera Tour, including the unreleased bonus track, “Don’t Cockblock the Rock”.
Southern Rock Opera – Deluxe is housed in a foil-stamped rigid slipcase with the original album packaged as a 2xLP set in gatefold and supplemental LP packaged in a separate jacket.
The deluxe edition also includes a perfect-bound 28-page book with never-before-seen photos and expanded liner notes by Patterson Hood.
The tracklisting for Southern Rock Opera – Deluxe is:
ACT I
SIDE A
Days of Graduation
Ronnie and Neil
72 (This Highway’s Mean)
Dead, Drunk, and Naked
Guitar Man Upstairs
SIDE B
Birmingham
The Southern Thing
The Three Great Alabama Icons
Wallace
Zip City
ACT II
SIDE A
Let There Be Rock
Road Cases
Women Without Whiskey
Plastic Flowers on the Highway
Cassie’s Brother
SIDE B
Life in the Factory
Shut Up and Get on the Plane
Greenville to Baton Rouge
Angels and Fuselage
SUPPLEMENTAL LP
SIDE A – BETAMAX GUILLOTINE
Birmingham
Mystery Song
Moved
SIDE B – LIVE IN ATLANTA (2001)
Don’t Cockblock The Rock
Zip City
Road Cases
72 (This Highway’s Mean)