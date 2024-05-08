Drive-By Truckers announce Southern Rock Opera deluxe edition

Drive-By Truckers will release a deluxe edition of their 2001 album, Southern Rock Opera.

An expanded new 3xLP edition is released via New West Records on Friday, July 26. Pre-orders are available now.

For this deluxe edition, the double album has been remixed, remastered and re-sequenced to include a third LP featuring two sides of additional studio material and live recordings.

The supplemental LP comprises Side A – Betamax Guillotine, featuring three songs recommended to play between the original album’s Acts I & II including the previously unreleased “Mystery Song”.

The third disc’s Side B – Live In Atlanta (2001) collects four tracks recorded November 24, 2001, at The Earl in Atlanta, GA during the Southern Rock Opera Tour, including the unreleased bonus track, “Don’t Cockblock the Rock”.

Southern Rock Opera – Deluxe is housed in a foil-stamped rigid slipcase with the original album packaged as a 2xLP set in gatefold and supplemental LP packaged in a separate jacket.

The deluxe edition also includes a perfect-bound 28-page book with never-before-seen photos and expanded liner notes by Patterson Hood.

The tracklisting for Southern Rock Opera – Deluxe is:

ACT I

SIDE A

Days of Graduation

Ronnie and Neil

72 (This Highway’s Mean)

Dead, Drunk, and Naked

Guitar Man Upstairs

SIDE B

Birmingham

The Southern Thing

The Three Great Alabama Icons

Wallace

Zip City

ACT II

SIDE A

Let There Be Rock

Road Cases

Women Without Whiskey

Plastic Flowers on the Highway

Cassie’s Brother

SIDE B

Life in the Factory

Shut Up and Get on the Plane

Greenville to Baton Rouge

Angels and Fuselage

SUPPLEMENTAL LP

SIDE A – BETAMAX GUILLOTINE

Birmingham

Mystery Song

Moved

SIDE B – LIVE IN ATLANTA (2001)

Don’t Cockblock The Rock

Zip City

Road Cases

72 (This Highway’s Mean)