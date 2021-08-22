Don Everly has died, aged 84

Don Everly, the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84.

ORDER NOW: Nick Cave is on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Uncut

Everly passed away at his home in Nashville today (August 22), a spokesperson for his family confirmed to the LA Times. No cause of death was given.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams…with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother,” his family said in a statement.

Advertisement

Don was born on February 1, 1937, the son of Ike Everly – a coal miner turned musician.

Ike was taught guitar by Arbol Schultz, a guitarist and teacher who also taught Bill Monroe. In the 1930s, Ike moved his family to Chicago in search of a music career. Ike started a radio show in the 1940s with Don and his young brother Phil. After the success of the show, Ike took his two sons to Nashville where the brothers eventually signed a record deal. The brothers officially formed The Everly Brothers in 1957.

In the period from 1957 to 1962, they had 15 Top 10 hits including “Bye Bye Love”, “All I Have To Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown”, which was a No 1 hit in America during 1960.

The Everly Brothers later became one of the first groups to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Buddy Holly.

The Everly Brothers released 21 studio albums in addition to several live and compilation albums. Don also released several solo records including Sunset Towers and Brother Jukebox.

Advertisement

Phil Everly died in 2014, aged 74.

Don is survived by his mother, Margaret, his wife Adela, his children Edan, Venetia, Stacy and Erin.